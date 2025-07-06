Karan Johar turns poetic to wish ‘lord of bling’ Ranveer Singh on his 40th birthday

Mumbai, July 6 Ace filmmaker Karan Johar took to social media to wish actor Ranveer Singh on his 40th birthday.

Taking to Instagram, the director shared a couple of the photos featuring Singh alongside a heartfelt poem where he called the actor a ‘lord of bling.’ Karan wrote, “Happy Birthday @ranveersingh Buoyant spirit, blazing bright, A comet streaking through the night, In every step, a thunderous cheer, Ranveer walks, the world draws near. A fashionista bold and grand, Silken suits and sequins stand, A canvas dressed in dreams and flair, Each outfit roars, “He doesn’t care!”

“Yet deeper still this man unfolds, A heart of gold within he holds, A larger-than-life, flamboyant flame, But kind and warm beyond the fame. His laughter rolls like summer skies, A mimic’s art behind his eyes , A thousand voices, shades, and ways, His acting leaves us in a daze. He jokes, he dances, flips and twirls, A madcap prince in mortal worlds…. Yet roots run deep, a loyal son, A brother, husband, all in one.”

His caption further read, “For Deepika’s smile, for parents’ pride, For friends who know he’ll never hide He gives his all, his soul, his grin, Such love and light he carries in. So here’s to Ranveer — fierce and true, A rainbow burst in Bollywood’s blue, May his spirit ever leap and sing, Long live the lord of BLING Ranveer Singh!!.”

Ranveer Singh shared screen space with Alia Bhatt in Karan Johar’s romantic comedy “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.” His film “Simmba” was also produced by Johar. The actor-director duo shares great bond of friendship, built on mutual respect and years of collaboration both on and off screen.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up for his next project, the espionage thriller “Dhurandhar,” helmed by Aditya Dhar. The film boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna, and Arjun Rampal. He is also set to headline Farhan Akhtar’s “Don 3,” where he will be seen alongside Kiara Advani.

