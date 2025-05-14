Karan Johar unveils poster for 'Homebound' ahead of Cannes premiere

Cannes (Paris) [France], May 14 : Ahead of the Cannes premiere of 'Homebound,' starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor, filmmaker Karan Johar has shared the first poster of the film.

Taking to his Instagram account on Wednesday, Johar shared a poster featuring Khatter and Jethwa. Along with the poster, the filmmaker added a caption that read, "Some bonds carry us through. Presenting the first poster for HOMEBOUND, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. Premieres at the Cannes Film Festival on 21st May 2025."

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has also come on board as the executive producer of the film.

Meanwhile, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, 'Homebound' will be screened in the 'Un Certain Regard' section at Cannes on May 21. For Ghaywan, this is a special return, as his film Masaan, which starred actor Vicky Kaushal, was also screened at Cannes and won awards in the same category back in 2015.

The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. The co-producers include Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier.

Apart from Homebound, legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray's 'Aranyer Din Ratri' and Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great' are also set to be screened at Cannes.

