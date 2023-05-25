Karan Johar unveils 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' first look posters on 51st birthday, raises fans' excitement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 : Ace filmmaker Karan Johar turned a year older on Thursday. To mark the occasion, he unveiled the first look posters of his upcoming family entertainer film 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.

Taking to Instagram, the director first introduced Ranveer's character Rocky's posters which he captioned, "An absolute 'heartthrob', who wears his own heart on his sleeve - meet Rocky!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/CspxtXeKoNO/

In the posters, the 'Gully Boy' actor could be seen in his uber-cool flamboyant avatar donning statement outfits. In one of the posters, he can be seen wearing a black biker jacket with pointy studs.

After this, the birthday boy also dropped Alia's posters in which she could be seen in ethnic attire with kohl eyes, a black bindi and a nose ring look on point.

He captioned the post, "Ladies & gentlemen, the queen is here to steal your hearts - meet Rani!"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cspzcj4qmKJ/

Soon after the solo posters of the actors were out, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons.

After some time, Karan unveiled some more first-look posters of Ranveer and Alia in which the duo can be seen posing together in bright outfits.

He captioned the post, "It's Rocky & Rani's world & you're about to live in it! BUT stay tuned, because you're about to meet their parivaar too! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas 28th July, 2023."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Csp1JGQKPVN/

"Waiting for the trailer!!," a user commented.

Another user wrote, "BLOCKBUSTER MOVIE it will break all records IT'S KARAN JOHAR FILM"

A fan wrote, "The exuberant and multi-dimensional energy that emanates from Rocky aur Rani is spellbinding! The contrast between Rocky's flamboyantly fun nature and Rani's charmingly classy nature is a treat for the eyes and soul."

"Can't wait to watch Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani ,, and it's all about excitement," a fan wrote.

Karan's birthday surprise to his fans was not over here, he also introduced his fans to Rocky and Rani's families.

'The Randhawas' aka Rocky's family, rich high class, and in the poster veteran stars Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan could be seen behind Ranveer Singh.

Along with it, Karan introduced Alia's family poster, The Chatterjee's in which veteran star Zeenat Aman can be seen behind the 'Brahmastra' actor.

Karan captioned the post, "Meet the Randhawas & the Chatterjees - the two families of this 'kahaani'! The power of family will decide the fate of love. Come, be a part of it all & more with #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, in cinemas 28th July, 2023."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Csp_cZTK8Fi/

The makers will soon unveil the teaser and the official trailer of the film.

On Wednesday, Karan shared a special post to celebrate his 25 years as a director in Bollywood and made an announcement about the first look of his upcoming film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'.

Karan took to Instagram and posted a video to mark the special occasion.

"Nothing but gratitude for the magical 25 years I have spent in the director's chair. I learnt I grew, I wept, I laughed - I lived. And tomorrow, another piece of my heart will be yours to see and I could not be more ecstatic as I celebrate my birthday with you all. With a kahaani that has prem written all over it. See you tomorrow! #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani first look out tomorrow! In cinemas 28th July," he wrote.

In the video, he shared glimpses from his memorable movies like, 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'My Name is Khan', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', 'Student of the Year'.

As Karan Johar completed 25 years in Bollywood, many B-town celebrities expressed their happiness.

Karan, who made his directorial debut with the blockbuster 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' in 1998, is returning to director's chair after a gap of seven years. He is all set to come up with 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' on July 28, 2023.

The family drama features Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in lead roles.

Last year, on his birthday, Karan announced that his next directorial is going to be an action film which he will commence shooting in April 2023, but no new update on the project was announced.

Are you excited for 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'?

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor