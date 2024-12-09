Karan Johar wants to get back behind the camera

Mumbai, December 9 Karan Johar is longing to get back behind the camera.

He expressed his desire on social media with some nostalgic pictures.

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, Karan wrote "behind the camera, my favourite place…can’t wait to be back”. Along with this note, he posted multiple pictures of himself on set, directing his various movies.

In the first black-and-white picture, Karan can be seen looking at the director's monitor, while Anil Kapoor is visible in the background, sitting on a chair.

In another picture Karan can be seen in a conversation with Hritik Roshan on the set.

In the last picture Karan is seen with Ranbir Kapoor which appears to be from his last directorial venture 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'.

Karan's post seems to hint at his next directorial venture, which he announced on his birthday.

On his birthday, Karan took to Instagram to share a picture of himself holding the draft of the film, which read: *Untitled narration draft, directed by Karan Johar, 25th Mar, 2024.

Karan Johar started his directorial journey with “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai” starring Shahrukh Khan, Rani Mukherjee and Kajol. The film became a blockbuster, cementing his place in the big league of directors.

Later Karan collaborated with Shahrukh on multiple projects and produced multiple hits like 'Kabhi Khushi, Kabhi Gham', 'Kal Ho Na Ho' and 'My Name is Khan' .

In 2012 he directed “Student of the Year” starring three newcomers Alia Bhat, Varun Dhawan and Sidhartha Malhotra as leads.

In 2016 he directed “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil” with Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and Aishwarya Rai in the lead. He took a long break from direction and returned with “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani” in 2023.

