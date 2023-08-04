Karan Johar’s action thriller ‘Kill’ starring Lakshya to premiere at TIFF

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : Filmmaker Karan Johar’s next production, an action thriller film, ‘Kill’ is all set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2023.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a poster of the film on Thursday and wrote, “The journey begins at the Toronto International Film Festival! 'KILL' - an action-packed high octane film starring Lakshya - the next action hero to look out for. Directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film will premier at Midnight Madness at TIFF 2023. Stay tuned, the official poster and teaser will be announced soon!!!”

Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar the film stars actor Lakshya in the lead role.

Soon after the filmmaker shared the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

Actor Shanya Kapoor commented, “can’t wait! @itslakshya”

Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga dropped fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, KJo is currently enjoying the success of his recently released romantic drama film ‘Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ which stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles.

It is the story of two people, Rocky Randhawa and Rani Chatterjee, whose lifestyles are diametrically opposed. While Rocky is a Punjabi lad from a wealthy Punjabi family, Rani comes from a Bengali household where knowledge and intelligence are valued above all else. And they fall in love but soon the couple realizes that their families don't like each other. Rocky and Rani decide to 'Switch' and live with each other families to impress them.

With a strong ensemble cast, opulence, and music, along with Johar's skilful narrative, the film is wholesome entertainment. Numerous scenarios included the two falling in love, fighting, and enjoying various festivals with families. So, it has all the elements of a commercial movie and the audience can somewhere relate to it.

