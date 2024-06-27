Karan Johar's Dharma Cornerstone Agency Completes Three Years: Adapting to the Evolving Industry is Our Focus, Says Uday Singh Gauri

Dharma Cornerstone Agency(DCA), one of the fastest growing entertainment agencies in India, today marks its third anniversary by laying out its ambitious growth trajectory for the coming years. Founded in 2021 as a joint venture between renowned filmmaker Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, CEO of Dharma Productions, and Bunty Sajdeh Managing Director of Cornerstone Sport, DCA has quickly established itself as a premier talent management agency.

The agency represents a diverse roster of actors, directors, writers, musicians, and content creators, with a focus on discovering and nurturing talent across various regions in India. Its roster includes actors Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Triptii Dimri, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Disha Patani; Oscar-winning producer Guneet Monga; musicians Neeti Mohan, Jubin Nautiyal, and Amaal Mallik; and digital creators like Orry, Sumukhi Suresh and Sufi Motiwala, among others.

"As we celebrate our third anniversary, we remain committed to protecting artists and storytellers in an increasingly challenging media landscape," said Uday Singh Gauri, CEO of Dharma Cornerstone Agency. Uday with over 16 years of experience in representation and management has been instrumental in steering the agency into its fourth year, and through the rapidly evolving landscape of the film and entertainment business. Uday also co-founded Exceed Entertainment and HRX.

"Our focus will be on adapting to the evolving industry, maximizing revenue for our clients, forging new alignments with digital marketers, and leveraging new technologies to supercharge overall growth. We aim to help our clients thrive in the face of disruption while setting trends in talent representation, marketing, sponsorship, and shaping the digital landscape.” he added. Rajeev Masand, COO of DCA, will continue to lead the film side of talent representation, bringing his extensive industry experience and relationships to further bolster the agency's presence in the movie business.

DCA is set to expand its presence across the Indian entertainment industry, including Bollywood, sports, and fashion, to explore new revenue streams. The agency will empower clients to conceptualize and execute projects in-house, offering an alternative to the traditional studio system. Additionally, DCA is actively exploring international expansion opportunities to provide its talent with access to a global audience and facilitate creative exchange on a worldwide scale. This positions DCA as a key player in the international entertainment landscape, catering to the evolving needs of its clients and partners.

"Our landscape is evolving rapidly, and the biggest challenge we foresee is the lack of adaptability," said Apoorva Mehta. "DCA is well-positioned to navigate these challenges by employing the right people to do the right work at the right time, place, and price."

"We are excited about the future of DCA and the opportunities that lie ahead. Our focussed approach to talent management, our combined strengths with innovative thinking and global expansion plans will hopefully enable us to create even more value for our clients and partners in the years to come." said Bunty Sajdeh.