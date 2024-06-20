Karan Johar's son Yash makes choice between iPad and dad, here's what he chose

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20 : Filmmaker Karan Johar, who often shares cute glimpses of his kids, recently dropped a fun video asking his son, Yash, to choose between iPad and dad.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, Karan dropped a hilarious video of his cute interaction with his son.

In the video, Yash is seen engrossed in his iPad when Karan playfully interrupts him.

"Yash, I have a question," Karan says, catching his son's attention. As Yash looks up, his sister Roohi is spotted in the background.

Karan asks, "iPad or dad?" Yash sweetly responds, "Dada," but Karan teasingly calls him out, saying, "Oh, such a liar," causing Yash to smile brightly.

Karan captioned the video with, "The big question."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is gearing up for the release of his next film, 'Kill'.

Recently, the makers unveiled the film trailer.

The trailer begins with Lakshya proposing to his girlfriend Tanya Maniktala on a train. However, their romantic journey soon turns into a nightmare when a group of goons attack the train. Raghav Juyal also marked their presence in the trailer. Lakshya, who is termed as not an "ordinary soldier" in the trailer, unleashes a bloodbath to protect his love and near ones.

The film is helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Karan Johar. Kill made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023 and is now ready for release in theatres on July 5, 2024.

It earned great reviews for its thrilling action scenes, marking Lakshya as a rising star in the film industry.

Lakshya was initially slated to debut in the shelved romantic comedy Dostana 2.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor