Karan Johar's son Yash turns into hair critic, says, "Dada does the worst hairstyle"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 : Filmmaker Karan Johar is often seen shutting down the trolls with his replies but he was shocked and had no answer when his son Yash Johar criticized him for his hairstyle.

The ace director took to his Instagram handle to share a video in which he can be seen having a sweet conversation with his son about the hairstyle he wants to do for his dance performance.

Karan asked, "What do you want to do to your hair, Yash, for your dance performance?", To this Yash replied, "I want to do spike hair like that on top, and I also want to put blue colour."

To this, his dad responded, "You want to have a mohawk style hairstyle and with blue colour spray. You want to look like a rockstar?"

His son replied, "'Ya'"

Johar replied, "Do you think you are a rock star?" To this, Yash replies, "Not now, but will be."

To this, Karan said, "God forbid, I don't know if that's going to go down well because you can't sing."

And after this, Yash came up with a breaking news, saying, "Okay, I got news. Dada does the worst hairstyle." "What", said the director. "Dada does the worst hairstyle. Oh! Is that what's your breaking news?" he added.

Yash challenged his father to shave his head in the manner of that individual (indicating a photo on the wall)." Karan said, "I can't point to that; that's just offensive. Bye Bye and toodles," and the video concluded.

Karan captioned the video with, "My hair apparent!..#criticsathome"

Huma Qureshi dropped heat emojis and mentioned, "Adorable...awwww"

Riddhima Kapoor wrote, "So cute"

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently met with Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Karan took to Instagram and shared a picture from his meeting with Bhupendra Patel.

The image shows Karan and Bhupendra Patel engaged in a conversation."Had the pleasure and privilege to meet and interact with the Honourable CM of Gujrat ...@bhupendrapbie ji.Gujrat is a symbol of growth and progress and we look forward to bringing our movies to this glorious state....," he captioned the post on Tuesday.

Karan's meeting with Bhupendra Patel happened on the sidelines of Filmfare Awards 2024. The 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards was held in Gandhinagar, Gujarat last week. Karan hosted the ceremony along with Ayushmann Khurrana.

KJo's directorial film 'Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' received nominations in 18 categories including Best Director, Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) and Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female). Alia bagged Best Actor award for 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

As the film garnered several awards at the ceremony, Karan posted a note of gratitude.

"A night to remember! @filmfare...And thank you to everyone for all the love for our #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani," he wrote. 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' marked his comeback to the director's chair after almost seven years.

The film starred Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film turned out to be a hit. He has not announced his next directorial yet.

