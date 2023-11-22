Karan Johar's 'students' Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan share fun pics from sets of KWK-8

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 : Actors Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra are all set to add a touch of epic reunion to the famous 'Koffee with Karan' couch.

A day before the episode's premiere, both actors shared some amusing photos from the set of 'Koffee With Karan,' season 8.

The joint post read, "Had cuppa coffee with an old friend,"

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz796Pssben/?hl=en&img_index=1

In the first, both can be seen smiling and giving hugs to each other.

The other picture showcased Varun and Sidharth standing in style.

Varun wore a sleeveless black leather jacket with a green shirt and black pants. Sidharth on the other hand, wore a blue printed suit that he teamed with a white t-shirt.

Fans filled the comment section with heart emojis as soon as they posted the pictures.

One fan wrote, "Best Best Best. You guys have no idea how much we waited for this Epic Reunion,"

Another wrote, "The kinda of meltdown we have over them is unreal, I love and adore them so much."

Earlier, Karan Johar took to his Instagram and dropped the new promo of the season's next episode.

He captioned the post, "THE BOYS ARE BACK!!! All suave, all madness & love...stay tuned because they are stirring up a storm!! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran Season 8 - new episode drops 23rd November only on Disney+ Hotstar! #KWKS8OnHotstar."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cz2yXF_IEcx/

Welcoming the handsome hunks on the couch, Karan Johar said, "They're ideal husbands to the world, but on my couch, these boys are nothing but just Kens without their Barbies."

The trio, in the promo, also took a stroll down memory lane and shared Varun's fun banter on the sets of KJo's film 'My Name is Khan' where he used to charge fans for a picture with Shah Rukh Khan.

Karan Johar also asked Varun, "One thing Varun has that you don't?" to which he jokingly answered, "A big ass."

"He has a bubble butt", Karan added.

Varun and Sidharth made their acting debut with Karan Johar's film 'Student of the Year' which also starred Alia Bhatt in the lead role.

'Koffee With Karan' season 8 streams on Disney+ Hotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor