Karan Johar's twins offer hilarious grooming tips in cute video

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 21 : Karan Johar, who often shares cute glimpses of his kids, recently posted a hilarious video of his twins, Yash and Roohi, giving grooming tips to their teacher, attracting a humorous reaction from him.

On Tuesday, the 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' director took to Instagram to share a video featuring his kids along with their teacher, Kunal.

In the video, the kids are seen attending their piano lesson at home. It starts with Yash telling his teacher, "Kunal sir, you're too cute, but you're too hairy," leaving Kunal stunned. In response, Kunal says, "Amaze. What a way to give a compliment."

Yash then suggests that Kunal "take a special kind of cream" and apply it to remove all the hair. Roohi also chimes in, recommending Kunal try waxing. Their suggestions leave Kunal visibly surprised, and he humorously exclaims, "Thank you for my beauty tips."

Sharing the video, Karan wrote, "So clearly I am not the only one being subjected to their opinions and feedback! Kunal Sir I hope you feel my pain, anyone for tips on grooming and deserving birthdays you know who to contact!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is all set to come up with the upcoming sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles.

The film is slated to premiere on May 31.

