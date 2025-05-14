Karan Jotwani: A war isn’t a film, emotions escalate beyond

Mumbai, May 14 Television actor Karan Jotwani has expressed deep concern and love for the boys he met in Dal Lake, Srinagar, amidst recent terror-induced anxiety. He hopes for their safety, peace, and a future filled with love despite the tensions they've experienced.

Karan took to Instagram, where he dropped a string of pictures from his visit to Dal, Srinagar. In the image, the actor is seen hugging some young boys he met during his stay in 2019.

“I think about them time & again, these gorgeous boys from Dal, Srinagar. A little more during the last few weeks, inflicted by the acts of terror, the blackouts & constant anxiety of what could happen next,” he wrote.

The actor mentioned that he met them in 2019.

“I met them in 2019 & the pictures were nothing close to what I felt in emotion while at the boathouses, playing, being, eventually attending the wedding of the owners daughter. Switzerland boathouse, Dal, if you’d ever go. Warmest. We just weren’t letting go of each other. The little one swamped me with hugs.”

Karan expressed a heartfelt wish for some people he cares deeply about.

“I only hope and pray as life unfolds for them at this age, with all they have witnessed, they’re garlanded with love and compassion multiplied, in whoever they meet. I can’t wait to go see them again. It’s been nervy. I’ve got extended family in Chandigarh, Jalandhar, Amritsar, friends in Raj & JK, & quite can’t fathom how it’s like to go through uncertainty of events unfolding.”

The actor said his “maasi” sent him a message saying, ‘Don’t worry, God is great.’ Indicative of how she mentions that “they’re unfortunately used to this since years (sic)”.

“We’d never fully understand, even though the emotions ran high.”

He added: “A war isn’t a film, emotions escalate beyond. Wars wipe out existences. We stand by our country’s sternness against terrorism. Hope peace prevails in areas inflicted by these acts for the coming time. To these young hearts, Feel as you may, & sorry to your gentle heart, you have to go through these turbulences. tender & care always. See you soon, will find you & hug you tightest boys.”

