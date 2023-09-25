Karan Kundrra does Grih Pravesh puja at his new home, pictures inside

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 25 : Actor Karan Kundrra performed Grih Pravesh puja at his new home and treated his fans with a glimpse of it.

On Monday, Karan took to Instagram Story and shared pictures where he can be seen doing puja.

He wore a silk orange printed kurta and can be seen performing every ritual of puja.

Recently, Karan was spotted with her girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash where he took part in the Ganpati Visarjan ceremony.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan will be seen in 'Thank You For Coming' featuring Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila, Shehnaaz Gill and Anil Kapoor.

'Thank You For Coming' is directed by Karan Boolani. It delves into the themes of female friendship, single women, love, and the pursuit of pleasure.

Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, the film will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6, 2023.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor