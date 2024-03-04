Karan Kundrra, Erica Fernandes star in romantic thriller 'Love Adhura'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 4 : Actors Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes will be seen together in a new series titled 'Love Adhura'.

Directed by Tanveer Bookwala, the show is touted to be a romantic thriller.

'Love Adhura' features Karan Kundrra and Erica Fernandes as Sumit and Nandita. What begins as an unlikely encounter between these two strangers quickly evolves into a complex web of love and betrayal and only time will tell who wins, read a statement.

Excited about the project, Karan said, "I am thrilled to be a part of this riveting romance thriller Love Adhura on Amazon miniTV. My portrayal of Sumit is different from the characters that I have played previously. The narrative of this series is the perfect amalgamation of modern-day romance with a compelling tease of thriller. I hope the viewers will enjoy watching the series as much as we enjoyed working to create it."

Erica also opened up about her experience of working in 'Love Adhura'.

"Portraying Nandita was truly a remarkable experience for me, as it presented a unique challenge unlike any other character I've tackled before. Delving into the layers of Nandita required dedicated time and effort, which I eagerly invested before stepping onto set," she shared.

She added, " I meticulously crafted notes on how to breathe life into this multi-dimensional character, ensuring a portrayal that diverged from my previous roles yet remained authentic. Juggling the intricacies of Nandita's journey amidst parallel storylines was both exhilarating and fulfilling. Walking in her shoes felt like an unforgettable adventure, blending excitement with genuine passion for my craft. Despite the stark contrast in her persona as a con artist, I can't say I fully resonate with Nandita's mindset. Yet, deep down, there's a glimmer of that lovely girl buried within her, adding another layer of complexity to this compelling role."

'Love Adhura' will be out on Amazon miniTV soon.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor