Karan Kundrra joins Sunny Leone as co-host of new season of MTV Splitsvilla

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 4 : Actor Karan Kundrra has joined Sunny Leone as a co-host for the upcoming season of MTV's popular dating reality show 'Splitsvilla'.

Excited for the show, Karan said, "Coming back to MTV after six years feels like homecoming, and Splitsvilla has such an iconic place in the channel's legacy. I've always loved how the show captures the thrilling and unpredictable journey of modern love. This season, I'm really looking forward to experiencing the MTV Splitsvilla energy and am really excited to host alongside Sunny."

He added, "I am super excited to see what the contestants have in store, how far they'll go and what risks they'll take when it comes to love. I truly believe this season is going to be bolder, more dynamic and full of surprises."

Karan has previously been a part of MTV Roadies and MTV Love School.

