Karan Kundrra returns to MTV, joins Sunny Leone as co-host of Splitsvilla X6

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 : The new season of MTV Splitsvilla is set to return in January.

The 16th season of the dating reality show will be titled MTV Splitsvilla X6: Pyaar ya Paisa and will premiere on January 9.

Actor and host Karan Kundrra, who is returning to MTV after six years, spoke about coming back to the channel and hosting the show again.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DTM0lteiEeO/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Talking about the new season, Kundrra, as per a press note, said, "Returning to MTV after six years feels like a true homecoming and MTV Splitsvilla has always been one of the channel's most iconic shows. I am super excited to host this season alongside Sunny Leone, who knows the game inside out. What excites me most is seeing how contestants navigate this journey of love when money enters the picture and challenges their choices."

"It will also be interesting to watch how our mischief-makers, Nia and Uorfi, stir things up and tempt the contestants at every step. And with the show airing three times a week, there's clearly going to be a lot more drama, fun, and unexpected twists coming your way!" he added.

The show is also set to introduce a new setup where contestants will be divided into Pyaar Villa and Paisa Villa, pushing them to make choices between emotions and rewards. The format will also continue from last season's storyline involving former contestants Digvijay and Kashish.

MTV Splitsvilla X6 will air three days a week, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 pm on MTV and JioHotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor