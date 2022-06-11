Karan Kundrra showers birthday love on his 'princess' Tejasswi Prakash, shares pictures of birthday celebration

Television actor and Bigg Boss 15 winner, Tejasswi Prakash turned a year older on Friday and was seen celebrating her special day in Goa with boyfriend and fellow actor Karan Kundrra. Karan also shared some pictures from Tejasswi's birthday celebrations with fans on social media.

Taking to their Instagram handle on Saturday, Karan and Tejasswi shared pictures in which they can be seen spending some quality time with each other on a private yacht. In the first picture, the birthday girl can be seen with a huge bouquet of red roses. In other pictures, Karan can be seen adorably kissing his lady love and posing happily for the cameras.

Talking about their attires, Tejasswi opted for a strapless pink sequined knee-length dress while Karan donned a pink T-shirt with blue denim.

Calling his lady love 'Princess', he wrote, "happy birthday princess.."

As soon as he dropped pictures on the photo-sharing app, fans of 'Tejran' showered love in the comment section.

An Instagram user wrote, "Cuties", while another user wrote, "Happiest birthday to the princess of Karan kundrra. May always ur love flourish. Ameen .... evils eyes off."

Talking about their work front, Tejasswi is currently working in Ekta Kapoor's show 'Naagin 6'. She is essaying the role of Pratha and paired opposite 'Bigg Boss' fame Simba Nagpal.

On the other hand, Karan is currently hosting the popular reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors'.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor