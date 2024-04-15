Karan posts video of ladylove Tejasswi enjoying dessert; says 'doing what she loves'

Mumbai, April 15 Actor Karan Kundrra shared a video of his ladylove Tejasswi Prakash enjoying dessert and said that she is "doing what she loves".

Karan took to his Instagram stories and shared a video, which was later reposted by the actress.

After tasting the dessert, Tejasswi said: "It's so good. I love it."

The actor captioned the clip: “Doing what she loves.”

Tejasswi and Karan, who are fondly called as TejRan by their fans, met on the sets of 'Bigg Boss 15' in 2021. They started dating during their time on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

Tejasswi stepped into acting with the thriller '2612' in 2012. She then gained the spotlight with her role as Ragini in 'Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur'. However, she earned praise for her performance in the supernatural drama 'Naagin'. She has also participated in 'Bigg Boss 15' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi 10'.

Meanwhile, Karan made his acting debut with 'Kitani Mohabbat Hai'. He has hosted reality shows such as 'MTV Roadies', 'MTV Love School', and 'Dance Deewane Juniors'.

Karan has also worked in movies such as 'Mubarakan' and '1921'.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor