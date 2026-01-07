Karan Singh Grover wishes his "most favourite person, bestest friend" Bipasha Basu on her birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7 : Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu turned a year older today, receiving heartfelt wishes and greetings from her friends, family, and well-wishers.

Taking a moment, her husband, actor Karan Singh Grover, also extended a warm message to his "most favourite person", pouring out his heart on social media.

"To my most favourite person in the whole wide world, my bestest friend in the whole wide world, the most patient person in the whole wide world, the one I love the most in the whole wide world, to the most beautiful girl in the whole wide world, to my whole world....wish you a very happy birthday my monkey," Karan wrote in the caption.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DTMoiodko-s/

Celebrating his wife's special day, the actor expressed his love, "May you shine brighter with every passing year! I love you so much. #monkeylove."

In an adorable addition, Karan included a picture of Bipasha with their daughter, Devi.

Reacting to the post, Bipasha wrote, "TUVU." Fans also joined to send birthday wishes to the actress.

Bipasha and Karan's journey of love began on the set of Bhushan Patel's film 'Alone' in 2015, where they first met and later tied the knot in April 2016, after a year of dating. The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022.

The couple is set to celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary this year, on April 30, 2026.

On the work front, Bipasha Basu has been away from films for some time now. After her daughter's birth, she has since focused on her new role as a mother, dedicating her time to raising Devi.

Karan Singh Grover was last seen in Siddharth Anand's 'Fighter', co-starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, among others.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor