Karan Singh Grover’s little girl Devi cheers for daddy’s iconic show ‘Dill Mill Gayye’

Mumbai, Oct 25 Karan Singh Grover took to social media to share a heartfelt photo of his daughter, Devi, celebrating his 20 years in the industry. The actor posted an adorable picture showing Devi holding a balloon with "Dr. Armaan" written on it.

His wife, actress Bipasha Basu, also shared a similar photo on her Instagram stories. In the image, Devi is seen playing with the balloon, and the song "Daddy's Girl" by Needle & Salt accompanies the photo.

Karan also posted a video on his Instagram stories where he is seen sitting surrounded by gifts sent by his fans. In the clip, he can be heard saying, “Wow! Thank you so much, guys. It’s been 20 years, and it feels like yesterday, though 20 is a long time. Thank you for loving me through everything and for making sure I celebrate every moment. Thank you for celebrating it with me.”

Karan rose to fame by playing the lead role of Dr. Armaan Malik in the popular show’ Dill Mill Gayye’. The medical drama aired on Star One from August 20, 2007, to October 29, 2010. It was a sequel to the hit Star Plus series ‘Sanjivani: A Medical Boon’. Dr. Riddhima Gupta, Karan’s character’s love interest, was originally portrayed by Shilpa Anand, followed by Sukirti Kandpal and later Jennifer Winget.

The ‘Fighter’ actor in an interview expressed his desire for a reboot of DMG to be made for OTT. When asked who should play the role of Dr. Armaan, Karan humorously responded, "Me! Who else could be Dr. Armaan Malik? I am Dr. Armaan Malik. Don’t even consider anyone else—something bad might happen.”

Grover is also known for his performances in shows like ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Qubool Hai 2.0’, and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2’.

The actor has also appeared in films like ‘Alone’, ‘Hate Story 3’, and ‘Fighter.’

