Karan Sonawane's debut Marathi film 'Ek Don Teen Chaar's teaser out, stars Nipun Dharmadhikari

Mumbai, July 8 Popular Instagram influencer Karan Sonawane, a.k.a. 'Focussed Indian', is set to make his Marathi debut with the romantic comedy-drama 'Ek Don Teen Chaar'.

The makers shared the teaser of the movie on Monday.

Sharing the one-minute and six-second teaser, Karan captioned it: "11 days to go for my first Marathi theatrical release."

Karan will be playing a pivotal role for the first time, alongside lead characters Vaidehi Parshurami and Nipun Dharmadhikari.

The teaser showcases the characters of Karan and Nipun as friends, engaging in comic banter about Nipun's married life.

Karan, who is known for his witty humour and gags through his reels, said: "I'm happy to announce that the teaser of my first film, 'Ek Don Teen Chaar', is out today. With all of your blessings, I have been able to travel this far. I hope you love my character as much as you shower your love on me on Instagram."

"I am grateful to Jio Studios and Varun Narvekar for casting me in this unique story, 'Ek Don Teen Chaar'. It was a lot of fun working with Nipun, Vaidehi, and the other cast members," he added.

'Ek Don Teen Chaar', directed by Varun Narvekar, also stars Mrinal Kulkarni, Rishikesh Joshi, Satish Alekar, and Shaila Ghanekar in prominent roles.

The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, along with Ranjit Gugle, Keur Godse, Nipun Dharmadhikari, and Neeraj Biniwale's Bahawa Entertainment and 16

'Ek Don Teen Chaar' will be released on July 19.

On the work front, Nipun is a Marathi actor, writer, and director, who is known for his works like 'Harishchandrachi Factory', 'Nautanki Saala!', 'Highway', 'Karwaan', and 'Mismatched'.

He most recently directed the romantic movie 'Ishq Vishk Rebound', produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani under Tips Films. The film starred Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grewal in the lead roles.

