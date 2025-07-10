Karan Tacker gets emotional as he holds his newborn nephew in his arms

Mumbai, July 10 Popular TV actor Karan Tacker has opened up about embracing his new role as an uncle, as he introduced his newborn nephew Azarius on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Tanvi The Great' actor shared an adorable photo of himself holding his little nephew in his arms. Alongside the heartwarming picture, Tacker wrote, “Introducing my nephew Azarius. Freshly arrived, forever loved.” In the image, the actor is seen gazing lovingly at the newborn, capturing a beautiful and emotional moment.

Karan’s sister recently gave birth to a baby boy. Speaking about embracing this new role, Karan shared, “I get incredibly emotional when I talk about this. Looking at him releases all my stress and just calms me down. The little things—his swing, his tiny clothes, the way he holds my finger—they all melt my heart. It’s like life has slowed down in the best way. Every time I see him, I’m reminded of what truly matters. Being an uncle is already one of the most special roles I’ve ever had.”

Notably, Karan’s industry friends and fellow actors were quick to react to the post, flooding the comments section with love and warm wishes. Many congratulated the actor on becoming an uncle, while others dropped heart emojis and sweet messages to welcome baby Azarius into the world. Neil Nitin Mukesh commented, “God bless the little one and the entire family.”

Karishma Tanna wrote, “Congratulations.” Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra also extended his wishes to Karan Tacker.

On the professional front, the ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’ actor was recently seen in Anupam Kher’s directorial “Tanvi The Great.” In the film, he portrayed the role of Captain Samar Raina.

Speaking about the project, Karan had earlier shared, “It was always my dream to have collaborated with Anupam Sir in some way on celluloid. I have always been a fan of his since the time as a young adult when I watch Saaransh to watching him in DDLJ and to all the fantastic work that he does globally and the representation that he’s commanded over the years! I never thought that it would come with such a beautiful pleasure of being directed by him and to get to play Capt. Samar Pratap Raina, a role I loved.”

Karan Tacker also has “Bhay” coming up, which is set to stream soon on Amazon’s MX Player.

