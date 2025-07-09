Karan Tacker heaps praise on Anupam Kher: A ‘sweet gentleman, hardworking individual’

Mumbai, July 9 Actor Karan Tacker, who will be seen playing the role of Captain Samar Raina in the upcoming film “Tanvi The Great’, has showered the film’s director Anupam Kher with praise tagging the veteran star as a ‘sweet gentleman and a hardworking individual’.

Talking to IANS about “Tanvi The Great”, which is about a 21-year-old woman on the Autism spectrum, Karan said: “Looking forward to people watching it. I shot for Tanvi The Great last year…It is a very beautiful film.”

The 39-year-old actor revealed why he feels happy for Anupam.

“I keep telling Anupam sir that ‘I am very happy for you because I know how much this script and the story is close to you and with how much love you have made this film’,” Karan said.

He added: “Anupam Kher is a very sweet gentleman and he’s a hardworking individual, which is why he is where he is.”

“Tanvi The Great”, which is slated to release on July 18, tells the story of Tanvi, on the autism spectrum, who is inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer who dreamed of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier. She becomes determined to follow in his footsteps and join the army to fulfill his dream herself.

The film also stars Anupam as Col. Pratap Raina, debutante Shubhangi Dutt as Tanvi, Iain Glen as Michael Simmons, Boman Irani as Raja Sahab, Jackie Shroff as Brig. Joshi, Arvind Swami as Major Srinivasan, Pallavi Joshi as Vidya Raina, Nassar as Brig. KN Rao and Joanna Ashka as Joanna Ciosek.

Karan will also be seen in the second season of “Special Ops,” which will now stream from July 18. It also stars Kay Kay Menon, Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee in crucial roles, along with others.

The latest season of "Special Ops" will show Kay Kay Menon returning as the sharp and unyielding R&AW officer Himmat Singh, leading his team into a new kind of war - one fought not on battlefields, but in the shadows of the digital world. As coordinated cyber breaches threaten national stability, Himmat, along with his team goes on a silent war.

