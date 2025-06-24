Karan Tacker: I believe every character has a big part of me in them

Mumbai, June 24 Actor Karan Tacker, who is all set to reprise the role of Farooq Ali in “Special Ops 2”, shared that every character he plays on screen carries a part of his own lived experiences, and in turn, some help him grow personally and emotionally.

Asked how much of Farooq Ali is in you and how much of him is in Farooq Ali, Karan told IANS: “When you play a character, the truth comes from within you—because, as a person, you have lived experiences. You keep a gullak for that. And you keep withdrawing from that gullak little by little for every character that you play.”

He added: “So, Farooq has a lot of me in him, just like every other character I’ve played. Because you keep imitating me. Until you live your life fully, the emotional core of a character becomes difficult to portray on screen. That’s why I believe that every character has a big part of me in them.”

The actor, who gained the spotlight by playing Viren in the TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai said that sometimes some characters help in evolving him as a human being.

“And of course, sometimes what happens is that you play certain characters who help you evolve as a human being while acting—whether on an emotional level or a rational one. So those are the things the character gives you. There’s a lot that you learn from your character.”

Special Ops, which was first released in 2020, is an action espionage thriller series directed by Neeraj Pandey. It stars Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, a member of Research and Analysis Wing, forms a team of five agents, in order to track down a person, who is the mastermind of the terror attacks which took place in India.

