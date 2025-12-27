Karan Tacker looks back at characters that shaped him over the years

Mumbai, Dec 27 From “Khakee: The Bihar Chapter” to “Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery”, actor Karan Tacker took a trip down memory lane as 2025 comes to an end and has looked back at roles that shaped him over the years.

Karan took to Instagram, where he shared four pictures of the characters he recently played.

He shared glimpses of his characters, which included Farooq Ali from “Special Ops: Season 2”, GauravTiwari from “Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery”, SP Amit Lodha from “Khakee: The Bihar Chapter” and Captain Samar Raina from “Tanvi The Great”.

“From script to soul,looking back at the characters that shaped me over the last few years.Grateful, always,” he wrote.

Karan began his acting journey with a brief appearance in the 2008 Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi.

He stepped into television with Love Ne Mila Di Jodi. This was followed by Rang Badalti Odhani. He gained stardom with his work in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.

In 2014, Karan showcased his dancing skill in the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, where he finished as the first runner-up. He made a strong return to acting in 2020 with the web series Special Ops, playing an undercover intelligence agent.

He reprised the character in Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story in 2021. In 2022, he was seen as IPS officer Amit Lodha in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

In 2025, Karan made his film debut with Tanvi the Great, playing an army officer, and returned with the second season of Special Ops.

His latest is Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery. It is a paranormal television series directed by Robbie Grewal and written by Arshad Syed. It also stars Kalki Koechlin. It tells the story of the real-life mysterious death of Gaurav Tiwari, India's first certified paranormal investigator, blending supernatural investigations with a skeptical journalist's search for truth, exploring themes of belief, reality, and the unknown.

Talking about the 39-year-old actor, Karan is best known for his portrayal of Viren Singh Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Farooq Ali in Special OPS and Amit Lodha IPS in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter.

