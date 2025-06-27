Karan Tacker on AI: There could be a time that as actors, we become redundant

Mumbai, June 27 Popular television actor Karan Tacker, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming show “Special Ops 2”, acknowledges the potential of artificial intelligence but also expresses concern about its risks, including job redundancy for actors and growing cyber frauds.

Asked if he thinks that AI is a helpful ally or a dangerous enemy, Karan told IANS: “The show (Special Ops 2), primarily is about cyber war. Of course, Artificial Intelligence is a small part of it. But primarily it deals with cyber war… "

"As far as AI is concerned, definitely, I feel like it has become a part of our lives. For example, in our films, we use VFX. The blasts you see are not real. You do it with a computer using AI.”

The actor said that his first two campaigns for his brand were generated by AI.

“Definitely, AI helps you a lot,” he added.

However, Karan agrees it is a very challenging time.

“But given that, definitely, it's a very challenging time. Neeraj Panday showed me a 3-minute short film. After watching it for a minute, he asked me to pause it. He said, how did you like it? I said, it's a very interesting concept.

“He said it's based on AI. All the actors were not real. It was all made on prompts on a computer. I can't say it looked real. It was real. There could be a time that as actors, we become redundant. Because it's so easy to do this now.”

He definitely has fear about these things.

“But I feel, when it comes, it's better to think about it. It's better to be scared. It doesn't make sense. I think, stay alert.”

Karan recalled how he got a scam call.

Recalling the incident, he said: “Recently, I got a phone call that you invested in a fund. The fund has matured. They had proper details of my fund. You can email us your taxation details. GST, etc. We'll transfer the fund."

"It was an absolutely fraud call and a fraud email. Things like this do happen. But if you are sharp and cautious, that's the only way to deal with it. Also, you've done a lot of hacks. You've had a very flourishing career.”

