Karan Tacker on shooting Special Ops 2 amidst 4°C: 'Wouldn’t trade it for anything'

Mumbai, Oct 4 Actor Karan Tacker was seen reprising his role as Farooq Ali in the much-appreciated second season of the espionage thriller "Special Ops 2".

He took to his Instagram and posted a throwback video from the shoot of the Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair directorial.

Describing his shooting experience, Karan was heard saying in the clip, "It's one of the best locations to do this. Very very ecstatic. I am having a blast shooting it. It is a very nice, long, elaborate, glamorous, and optimal-looking piece. Just hoping that it turns out as good as the amount of fun we had shooting it."

"3 AM call time. 4°C chill. 8 hours of dam ice water therapy. Wouldn’t trade it for anything(Camera and bicep emoji), Incase you’ve missed SpOps S2," he captioned the post.

Earlier, talking exclusively to IANS, Pandey reflected on the unpredictable weather conditions that tested the team during the shoot of “Special Ops 2.”

During a conversation with IANS, the director shared that the team was forced to constantly adapt to the changing weather, making last-minute decisions to shuffle schedules and switch locations — all while racing against time to stay on track.

The maker further spoke about dealing with sudden rain and shifting schedules, admitting that they relied on weather apps to plan the day’s shoot.

"It's a big punt, and sometimes we have to shuffle within a shuffle. So, naturally you take the help of AccuWeather apps and stuff like that. So, you know that today is not a great day to shoot outdoor. There is rain, possibility of rain and all. So, you plan an indoor shoot on that day," Panday said.

He added, “So, that shuffling within the schedule is very much possible and that happens at times. Sometimes you also fall behind."

Starring Key Key Menon, Prakash Raj, Vinay Pathak, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saiyami Kher, Muzammil Ibrahim, Gautami Kapoor, Parmeet Sethi, and Kali Prasad Mukherjee, "Special Ops 2" premiered on July 11 on JioHotstar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor