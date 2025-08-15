Karan Tacker Pays Tribute to the Real-Life Protectors of India’s Freedom

This Independence Day, while the tricolour soared and the nation remembered its freedom fighters, actor Karan Tacker turned the spotlight on another group of protectors — the Indian police force. Known for his powerful portrayal of a no-nonsense cop in Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, Karan’s connection to the uniform goes beyond the screen.

During the shoot of Khakee, Karan met Amit Lodha — the real-life police officer whose memoir inspired the series. That meeting, and the months spent bringing Lodha’s story to life, gave him an insider’s view of the grit, sacrifice, and relentless commitment it takes to serve in the force. “Playing a cop wasn’t just a role; it was an education,” says Karan. “Through the shoot, I gained immense insight and respect for the hard work that goes into this job — from enforcing the law to protecting people in moments of chaos.”

On social media, Karan shared a heartfelt note:

“Every Independence Day, we remember with gratitude those who gave us our freedom and rightly so. But this day is also a chance to celebrate those who, through sheer courage and relentless duty, protect that freedom every single day. My journey playing a cop in Khakee brought me closer to the grit, discipline, and humanity behind the uniform. They’re there for us amid disasters, crisis, and chaos, holding the line so the rest of us can carry on with our lives. Today, my salute is to them — the everyday guardians of our freedom.”

As the country marked another year of independence, Karan’s words resonated as a reminder that freedom is not only won but also safeguarded — day after day, by those in uniform.

On the work front, Karan will soon be seen in Bhay, set to stream this December, promising yet another power-packed performance.