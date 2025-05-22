Karan Tacker recalls a 'heart-pounding' moment from his Cannes red carpet debut

Mumbai, May 22 Popular television actor Karan Tacker recently made his debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, and the experience left a lasting impression on him.

Recalling the heart-pounding moment he stepped onto the iconic red carpet, the actor described it as an unforgettable milestone in his career. Tacker marked a remarkable debut at the esteemed Film Festival with his film ‘Tanvi: The Great,’ directed by veteran actor and filmmaker Anupam Kher. The ‘Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai’ actor walked the red carpet dressed in a classic black bandhgala designed by Manish Malhotra. With intricate embroidery and sharp tailoring, Karan perfectly blended traditional charm with modern style.

Speaking about his debut at Cannes, Karan Tacker shared, “Walking the red carpet at Cannes with Tanvi: The Great was a dream come true. Before stepping onto the red carpet, I used to wonder what all the hype was about but the moment I got there, I understood it completely. I couldn’t believe how fast my heart was pounding.”

“I didn’t expect to feel so overwhelmed, but the energy was unreal especially with my idols, Denzel Washington and Spike Lee, right beside me. It’s an experience I’ll never forget. A huge thank you to Anupam Kher sir and the entire team for trusting me with such a soulful film,” he added.

Karan also shared his photos from the red carpet on Instagram, writing, “Firsts are always special.” In one of the images, he is seen posing with veteran actor Boman Irani.

Anupam Kher's directorial 'Tanvi The Great' had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival. The film was screened at the 2025 Marché du Film. In the emotional drama, Karan Tacker will be seen playing the role of Captain Samar Raina.

Speaking about the project, Karan shared in a statement, “It was always my dream to have collaborated with Anupam Sir in some way on celluloid. I have always been a fan of his since the time as a young adult when I watch Saaransh to watching him in DDLJ and to all the fantastic work that he does globally and the representation that he’s commanded over the years! I never thought that it would come with such a beautiful pleasure of being directed by him and to get to play Capt. Samar Pratap Raina, a role I loved. I am truly humbled and grateful to be a part of such a beautiful and sensitively narrative, #TanviTheGreat, I can’t wait for the world to witness it.”

