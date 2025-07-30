Karan Tacker reveals why he doesn’t like to sit in a ‘vanity’

Mumbai, July 30 Actor Karan Tacker has said that staying curious and passionate is key to growth in the industry and said that he doesn’t like to sit in a vanity because he likes to see the “behind the scenes," which he says is the “most exciting part of a film set”.

Karan, whose latest release is “Special Ops 2”, told IANS: “I feel like at any point—if as an actor or as an individual—you feel like you have learned it all, that’s the beginning of your downfall, both as a person and as a professional.

The actor said that he is very curious.

“Luckily for me, I am very, very curious and inquisitive because I also love what I do for a living. I love the job that I do. So every time I go on a set, I almost feel like—I mean, I am—as good as a newcomer. I’m excited to be on set.”

He added: Not to make it sound like I am a very hardworking actor, but in general, I don’t like to sit in a vanity because I like to see what is happening. I like to see the whole—like, behind the scenes is the most exciting part of a film set. So I like to be around, I like to kind of see how directors work, how directors envision things.”

The actor revealed that heI liked to observe Neeraj Pandey and described him as a man of very few words. He credits the director for teaching him this important perspective.

“That’s one learning I have had from him. I don’t know about unlearning something, but there is a lot of learning I’ve gotten from having been attached to him, because he silently taught me that the outcome of a product is not in your hands.”

“So the one thing—and the only thing—you can take back from a project is your shooting experience. You have to make sure that is the one thing you enjoy the most. And it’s become a very good discipline for me because of that.”

The actor said that he is very punctual.

“Today, whenever I shoot something, first of all, I am very punctual. And what I do is that if I come—because we give 60 days to a project—you have to work hard for those 60 days."

"And in reality, our work requires a lot of hard work, because they’re 18-hour days, and they are physically draining in a different way. But I try to enjoy that time with all my heart. I am present at that moment. I give myself as much as I can to the project—and that’s my one learning from him.”

