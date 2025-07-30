Karan Tacker reveals why he doesn’t like to sit in a ‘vanity’
July 30, 2025
Mumbai, July 30 Actor Karan Tacker has said that staying curious and passionate is key to growth in the industry and said that he doesn’t like to sit in a vanity because he likes to see the “behind the scenes," which he says is the “most exciting part of a film set”.
Karan, whose latest release is “Special Ops 2”, told IANS: “I feel like at any point—if as an actor or as an individual—you feel like you have learned it all, that’s the beginning of your downfall, both as a person and as a professional.
The actor said that he is very curious.
“Luckily for me, I am very, very curious and inquisitive because I also love what I do for a living. I love the job that I do. So every time I go on a set, I almost feel like—I mean, I am—as good as a newcomer. I’m excited to be on set.”
He added: Not to make it sound like I am a very hardworking actor, but in general, I don’t like to sit in a vanity because I like to see what is happening. I like to see the whole—like, behind the scenes is the most exciting part of a film set. So I like to be around, I like to kind of see how directors work, how directors envision things.”
The actor revealed that heI liked to observe Neeraj Pandey and described him as a man of very few words. He credits the director for teaching him this important perspective.
“That’s one learning I have had from him. I don’t know about unlearning something, but there is a lot of learning I’ve gotten from having been attached to him, because he silently taught me that the outcome of a product is not in your hands.”
“So the one thing—and the only thing—you can take back from a project is your shooting experience. You have to make sure that is the one thing you enjoy the most. And it’s become a very good discipline for me because of that.”
The actor said that he is very punctual.
“Today, whenever I shoot something, first of all, I am very punctual. And what I do is that if I come—because we give 60 days to a project—you have to work hard for those 60 days."
"And in reality, our work requires a lot of hard work, because they’re 18-hour days, and they are physically draining in a different way. But I try to enjoy that time with all my heart. I am present at that moment. I give myself as much as I can to the project—and that’s my one learning from him.”
