Karan Tacker shares his excitement and anxiety over his two projects releasing on the same day

Mumbai, July 18 Actor Karan Tacker has opened up about a significant moment in his career, as two of his projects are set to release on the same day.

The actor shared that while he is excited, he is also feeling anxious about how both projects will be received. Speaking about this exciting career milestone, Karan shared, “So it’s the first time that it is happening in my career that I have two releases on the same day and I don’t know how to receive this but I’m extremely nervous and anxious because they are such two contrasting roles, they are two contrasting platforms, one is a film, one is on OTT (Hotstar) while I’m excited that the audience has not seen me in a year and half so they get to see a lot more of me but at the same time the reaction of everyone is just keeping thinking on toes and giving me a lot of sleepless nights so here’s to feeling a lot of gratitude and yeah can’t wait.”

Karan Tacker’s OTT project, “Special Ops Season 2” and his film “Tanvi The Great” release today, July 18. “In Special Ops,” the actor reprises his role as the sharp and relentless Intelligence Officer Farooq Ali. The show also stars Kay Kay Menon as RAW officer Himmat Singh. Directed by Neeraj Pandey and Shivam Nair, the new season, which was initially slated for July 11, premiered on July 18 on JioHotstar.

On the other hand, “Tanvi The Great” sees Karan in a never-seen-before avatar as Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer. Directed by Anupam Kher, the movie also features Kher as Col. Pratap Raina, Shubhangi Dutt as Tanvi, Iain Glen, Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Pallavi Joshi, and Nassar.

On July 17, a special premiere of ‘Tanvi The Great’ was held in Mumbai, and it was attended by Kirron Kher, her son Sikandar Kher, Mahesh Bhatt, comedians Krushan Abhishek and Tiku Shardra, Mahima Chaudhry, Gulshan Grover, and Sunidhi Chauhan, among others.

