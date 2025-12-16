Karan Tacker: ‘Stepping away from TV at the peak of my career was a strategic move’

Mumbai Dec 16 Actor Karan Tacker recently reflected on his shift from television stardom to OTT success.

In an interview with IANS, he spoke openly about his transition to the digital world. “I had a very beautiful career on television as an actor, and I truly enjoyed every bit of it,” said Karan.

“I am extremely grateful to the medium because it gave me such a wide audience. Television offers quick acceptance and love; you immediately know if your show is working or if your character is being appreciated,” he added.

The actor, further talking to IANS, spoke about stepping into the OTT game while being at the peak of his career in the television space. “Stepping away from TV at the peak of my career was a strategic move. I thought that even if I failed elsewhere, at least people would remember me for the good work I had done, and returning to television wouldn’t be difficult. Back then, the only options were TV and films; OTT didn’t exist yet,” he elaborated.

Karan further revealed, “It took me seven years after I left television to return to acting because I promised myself that if I ever acted again, it would be something I genuinely wanted to do, something that would elevate my career. Otherwise, I kept myself busy hosting and doing other projects.”

Talking about success and failures, Karan further elaborated, “The outcome of anything is never in our hands. All we can do is give our best to the projects we take on, whether they are offered to us or we audition for them.”

For the uninitiated, Karan was loved as Viren in the hit TV show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, a decade ago.

Currently, Karan Tacker has been receiving great reviews for his recently released series Bhay: The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery that was released on the 12th of December.

Along with Karan, the series also boasts of a fine ensemble like Kalki Koechlin, Saloni Batra, Danish Sood, Shubham Choudhury, and Nimisha Nair.

Directed by Robbie Grewal, the series is compelling and atmospheric and successfully brings to life the enigmatic world of India’s foremost & most well-known paranormal investigator, Gaurav Tiwari.

The perfect blend of horror, mystery, and emotional depth makes the show stand out for its grounded approach and respectful treatment of real-life-inspired events.

