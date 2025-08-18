Karan Tacker Steps Into the Paranormal: Begins Dubbing for "Bhay – The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery"

Fresh off the roaring success of Special Ops 2, where he delivered a compelling performance as special agent Farooq Ali, actor Karan Tacker has already moved on to his next big venture — "Bhay – The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery" In this gripping new series, Karan steps into the shoes of Gaurav Tiwari, India’s renowned paranormal investigator, bringing to life the extraordinary story of a man whose work delved into the country’s most mysterious and chilling cases. The project promises a mix of suspense, intrigue, and emotional depth, making it one of the most awaited shows of the year.

Karan recently shared a behind-the-scenes update on Instagram, revealing that he has begun dubbing for the series. Slated for a December release, the show is expected to showcase Karan in an intense, transformative role unlike anything audiences have seen from him before.

Talking about it Karan adds, "I’m extremely thrilled – and with fingers crossed – for this one. ‘Bhay’ is a very special project for me, based on the life of Gaurav Tiwari. Gaurav was a fascinating personality, surrounded by both remarkable achievements and controversies, with many still speculating about the mystery of his death. I’ve recently started dubbing for the show, and reliving those moments in the recording booth has been as intense as shooting them. His courage to face the unknown and his relentless pursuit of truth are truly inspiring. Through this series, I hope audiences not only get intrigued by the paranormal world but also connect with the man behind the investigations."

With "Bhay – The Gaurav Tiwari Mystery", viewers can look forward to a riveting performance and an immersive storytelling experience that blends fact, drama, and the supernatural.