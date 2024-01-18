Karan Tacker unveils his foodie side; indulges in South Indian delights, cakes

Mumbai, Jan 18 Known for his works in 'Rang Badalti Odhani', 'Special OPS', among others, actor Karan Tacker has proved himself a real foodie with his latest social media post, expressing his fondness for the South Indian cuisines, and cakes.

The actor is known for his portrayal of Viren Singh Vadhera in the show ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’. He was the first runner up in the celebrity dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7’. Karan also participated in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 13.

Karan is an ardent social media user, and enjoys 1.6 million followers on Instagram.

Taking to Instagram stories, he shared some pictures of South Indian cuisines like Dosa, papad, and other yummy dishes.

Relishing on the food, Karan wrote: “My most fav cuisine! #SouthIndian”.

The 37-year-old also shared a delicious picture of a chocolate mousse cake, and wrote: “Ordering yourself cake should be normalised”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan has won the hearts of the audience with his performance as SP Amit Lodha in the crime thriller ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’. It is created and written by Neeraj Pandey.

The show also stars Avinash Tiwary, Abhimanyu Singh, Brijeshwar Singh, Jatin Sarna, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana, among others.

