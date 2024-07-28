Karan Tacker’s Sunday craving is all about sun, sail and bicep flexing

Mumbai, July 28 Popular television actor Karan Tacker has shared his Sunday "craving," which involves the sun, a daysailer, and perfectly toned muscles.

Taking to Instagram, Karan shared a picture of himself fixing his daysailer.

In the image, he is seen shirtless, flaunting his well-chiseled physique and flexing his strong biceps.

The 38-year-old actor, who has been tagged a 'Popeye The Sailor Man' by a user, captioned the image: "Woke up craving some sun and sail."

The image appears to be from an undisclosed picturesque location during the actor’s holiday.

Originally from Punjab, Karan made his debut with a role in the 2008 film 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi', starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

The actor later landed a major role in the television show 'Love Ne Mila Di Jodi'.

Karan has since appeared in shows such as 'Rang Badalti Odhani', 'Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai', and 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'. He is also known for his hosting skills.

Karan was last seen in the web show 'Khakee: The Bihar Chapter', a crime thriller set in the Sheikhpura, Nalanda, and Patna districts, directed by Neeraj Pandey.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor