Karan Veer Mehra Wins the Bigg Boss 18 Finale Trophy and Cash Prize; Vivian Dsena Became First Runner-Up

After 107 days of struggle in the Bigg Boss 18 house, Karan Veer Mehra lifts the trophy and cash prize. Vivian Dsena became the first runner-up while Rajat Dalal ends up as the second runner-up. This win is Karan Veer's second win in a reality show after Khatron Ke Khiladi. Karan Veer Mehra had a very strong journey in house and he was seen standing up for himself.