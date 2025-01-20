Karan Veer Mehra Wins the Bigg Boss 18 Finale Trophy and Cash Prize; Vivian Dsena Became First Runner-Up
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 20, 2025 12:52 AM2025-01-20T00:52:14+5:302025-01-20T00:53:16+5:30
After 107 days of struggle in the Bigg Boss 18 house, Karan Veer Mehra lifts the trophy and cash prize. Vivian Dsena became the first runner-up while Rajat Dalal ends up as the second runner-up. This win is Karan Veer's second win in a reality show after Khatron Ke Khiladi. Karan Veer Mehra had a very strong journey in house and he was seen standing up for himself.