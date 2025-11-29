Karan Wahi admits, 'I faced lions, tigers, snake but was terrified of dogs'

Mumbai, Nov 29 Actor Karan Wahi admitted during an interaction with actress Sonali Bendre that although he is a pet parent now, he has spent most of his life terrified of dogs.

"I Faced Lions, Tigers, Snakes… But I Was Terrified of Dogs,” Wahi shared during the second season of the Podcast "The Happy Pawdcast", hosted by Bendre.

Wahi opened up about his personal journey with his golden retriever, Noah.

During the episode, he shared that when he was doing the stunt-based reality show "Khatron Ke Khiladi", he had requested the makers not to give him any tasks with dogs.

He added that while he performed stunts with some dangerous animals such as lions, tigers, hyenas, crocodiles, snakes, and cobras, he made sure to avoid dogs.

“I’ve been petrified of dogs. When I did Khatron Ke Khiladi, I specifically told them, ‘Give me any task but not with dogs.’ I did stunts with lions, tigers, hyenas, crocodiles, snakes, cobras, but not with a single dog," the 'Half Love Half Arranged' actor said.

Wahi further revealed that the loneliness he felt during the lockdown led him to adopt his pet dog, Noah.

He explained, “I kept seeing videos of golden retriever puppies online. I didn’t realise how quickly they grow! I got him during lockdown, and I’m glad because for the first year and a half, I was with him constantly. We learned from each other. And I fell in love with this part of my life.”

In a candid conversation, Wahi also talked about kindness, responsibility, and why doing good shouldn’t become a performance.

“Sometimes when people plaster their good deeds online, it takes away from the real reason you do good. We’re not judging anyone, but maybe people like us can use more technology and teach children instead," he shared.

