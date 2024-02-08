Karan Wahi: Playing Virat is a testament to my personal growth

Mumbai, Feb 8 Actor Karan Wahi is all set to charm his fans as he takes on the role of Virat, a dynamic lawyer and a charming gentleman in the upcoming show 'Raisinghani vs Raisinghani', and said the character is a testament to his personal growth and evolution as an artist.

Talking about his character, Karan, who has starred in shows like 'Remix', 'Dill Mill Gayye' said: "After being in the industry for so many years and having the opportunity of portraying so many characters that have resonated with audiences, stepping into Virat Choudhary's shoes was a refreshing challenge. He's not just a character; he's a testament to my personal growth and evolution as an actor."

For years, Karan has captivated the hearts of millions with his adorable chocolate boy image.

"From the carefree chocolate boy dancing through the frames spreading smiles and laughter to the mature, career-driven man who says he is strong, has been an incredible journey," shared Karan.

He added: "Virat knows what he wants, he doesn't just chase dreams-- he'll create them. I'm excited to delve into the depths of his determination and multiple layer personality. Hope the fans will like this version of me as much as they have loved my previous role."

The show stars Jennifer Winget, Reem Sameer Shaikh, and Sanjay Nath, 'Raisinghani v/s Raisinghani' unfolds a riveting courtroom drama. It deftly weaves the lives of these three professionals, probing the intricacies of moral dilemmas and the challenge of choosing the right path over the easy one.

The show will air on Sony LIV.

