Karan Wahi reveals how his pet dog helped him conquer his fears

Mumbai, Feb 2 Popular television actor Karan Wahi recently opened up about his journey from being terrified of dogs to becoming a devoted pet parent.

During an engaging conversation on "Pet Stories" by Pet Station with actress Sneha Namanandi, the actor shared how his beloved pet, Noah, not only transformed his life but also played a crucial role in helping him overcome his deepest fears. Karan revealed that he was once extremely scared of dogs. Recalling a shocking incident, he admitted, “I was so afraid that once I jumped into a balcony to escape a dog. Luckily, the grill saved me. That was the most stupid thing I’ve ever done.”

Wahi's fear of dogs began to fade when he met the pets of his friends, Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai, as well as Jennifer Winget’s dog. “In fact, during Khatron Ke Khiladi, I specifically said, 'Give me any pet, but not a dog!' That’s how scared I was," he revealed.

“During quarantine, we had no work, so we were constantly scrolling through social media. I started watching dog videos, and before I knew it, my entire feed was filled with them. That’s when I realized I wanted a pet too. Noah is a Covid baby, and though I don’t know about the world, he has definitely saved me,” he added.

Karan describes Noah as more than just a pet—he is his best friend and constant companion. “I never imagined I would have a pet, and now I can’t imagine my life without him. He is my best friend, my comfort, and my happiness. My mom keeps visiting just to meet him. Noah listens to her, and they have deep conversations. She even sings him lullabies at night.”

The 'Dill Mill Gayye' actor believes that adopting a pet is a life-changing experience and encourages people to carefully consider the decision before bringing one into their home.

‘My family will take care of the pet.’ No, that’s not correct. It has been two and a half years since I’ve properly stayed at my home in Delhi. I go in the morning and return at night because I know Noah is waiting for me,” he further mentioned.

