Karanvir Bohra booked for allegedly cheating woman of Rs 1.99 crore

In a shocking development, television actor Karanvir Bohra has been booked by the Mumbai Police for allegedly duping a woman of Rs 1.99 crore. A case has been registered against him and five other people in the Oshiwara police station. The actor, who was last seen in Kangana Ranaut's controversial reality show 'Lock Upp,' promised the 40-year-old woman to return the sum at 2.5 per cent interest. The woman also claimed that when she asked for the amount, Bohra & his wife Tajinder Sidhu aka Teejay Sidhu threatened to shoot her.

Police have started an investigation & will soon record their statements.On the professional front, Karanvir Bohra has participated in numerous reality shows such as Nach Baliye 4, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 6, Khatron Ke Khiladi 5, Bigg Boss 12.