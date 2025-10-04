Karanvir Malhotra opens up about his birthday plans in New York City

Karanvir Malhotra is celebrating his birthday in style this year, right in the heart of New York City. Fresh off the success of his latest release Andhera on Amazon Prime Video, the actor has every reason to celebrate as the project has earned him immense love and appreciation. Known for picking offbeat roles and experimenting with characters that stand out, Karanvir is now enjoying the best of both worlds — a fulfilling professional phase and a personal milestone. It was always his dream to visit the US and he’s making the most it.The trip began in LA, from there he headed to SF, Las Vegas and now he’s in the Big Apple to bring in his birthday.

Speaking about his birthday plans, Karanvir says, “I’m not really a birthday person but after Andhera I went to Poland for work and once that finished I wanted to explore the US and catch a broadway show in NY as I’ve never been there before. New York has a pulsating energy that I deeply resonate with, hence I thought it’ll be the best place to bring in my birthday. I’m humbled and grateful with all the love I’ve received so far from the industry and audience for Andhera and I can’t wait to share my future works with the audience soon.

“I treated myself by watching a Broadway show called the Wicked. I’m a big fan of the Wizard Of Oz and it has always been my dream to watch a broadway show since I was a kid. I’m glad I could fulfill that desire of mine.”

With back-to-back projects across streaming and film, Karanvir Malhotra has steadily emerged as one of the most promising new-age actors. His repertoire already includes acclaimed projects like What Are the Odds?, Selection Day, Indian Police Force, and The Forgotten Army, each showcasing his range and ability to adapt to varied narratives.