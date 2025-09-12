Karanvir Sharma on Preparing for the Trial Season 2: “Real Lawyers Helped Me Shape the Role”

Actor Karanvir Sharma has steadily carved a niche for himself as a performer who immerses deeply into every character he takes on. Having portrayed a lawyer before, he now returns to the world of law with an impactful new role in the much-awaited The Trial Season 2. This time, Karanvir was determined to approach the part with an even sharper sense of detail and he had help from real-life legal minds to get there.

“For me, it always begins with understanding the basics of a character,” Karanvir shares. “When you’re playing a lawyer, you can’t just rely on dialogue delivery. You have to know how they think, how they observe. I had the opportunity to interact with some brilliant criminal and civil lawyers who were kind enough to give me their time. Whenever I got stuck, I would ask them, ‘If you were in this situation, what would you do?’ Those conversations shaped a lot of how I approached the role.”

He admits that stepping into The Trial Season 2 came with its own set of challenges. “What helped was knowing the small things the language lawyers use, the way they stay composed, how they never break eye contact while arguing or being questioned. These details give them an air of quiet confidence, and that was important to bring on screen,” he says.

Recalling his earlier stint as a lawyer in A Thursday, Karanvir adds, “There was a very beautiful scene where Atul Kulkarni puts his gun on the table. I say, ‘Your safety is off.’ He realizes that I know, because I’m a lawyer. The audience might not know what a gun’s safety is, but as a lawyer, I should know. Those details matter.”

Karanvir also credits his director, Umesh Bist, for pushing him to dig deeper. “He has an eye for detail. He would say, ‘Find out where this came from and why it exists in law.’ That pushed me to research and understand the intent behind every legal reference.”As he gears up for the release of The Trial Season 2, Karanvir hopes the detailing and discipline he’s poured into the role will resonate with audiences.