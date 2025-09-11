Karanvir Sharma on the Guidance That Shaped His Performance in the Trial Season 2

Karanvir Sharma has steadily built a reputation as a versatile performer, seamlessly moving across films, television, and OTT. Now, he steps into an impactful new role in the much-awaited second season of The Trial Season2. For Karanvir, this project also marks a collaboration with filmmaker Umesh Bist, whose work he has admired.

“He is very experienced. He has an eye for what he wants, and he is very directional. He’s an actor’s director for sure. He explains everything to you sometimes directly, sometimes indirectly in a way that the actor understands,” Karanvir shared.

For Karanvir, Umesh Bist’s guidance helped build confidence on set. “He told me, ‘There is a hero in every film. In your film, in Param Munjal’s film, you are the hero. So you will get confidence.’ That really stayed with me,” he shared.

The actor also highlighted the valuable lessons he took away from the experience. “The best thing I learnt from him was that you have to know your lines really well. That was his brief: know your lines. And secondly, don’t take it too seriously. Work with all your heart. And forget that you are up against such beautiful, very profound, talented actors. Just be yourself.” With his performance in The Trial Season 2, Karanvir Sharma not only explores a challenging new character but also carries forward the lessons and confidence instilled by Umesh Bist , qualities that are bound to reflect in his craft as he moves ahead in his career.