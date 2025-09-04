Karanvir Sharma Seeks Blessings at Andhericha Raja Ahead of The Trial Season 2 Release

Actor Karanvir Sharma, who is all set to make a powerful entry in the upcoming season of The Trial, recently visited the revered Andhericha Raja Ganesh Mandal to seek blessings ahead of the show’s release. Karanvir, who has steadily carved a niche for himself across films, television, and OTT, will be seen stepping into a crucial new role in The Trial Season 2. The courtroom drama, headlined by Kajol, will see Karanvir play a pivotal character who adds a new dimension to the series as he goes head-to-head with her in powerful, layered confrontations.

The actor’s visit to seek blessings during the auspicious Ganesh festival was not just a spiritual moment but also a symbolic gesture of beginning this important chapter in his career with faith and positivity. Speaking about his visit, Karanvir Sharma said, “Ganpati Bappa has always been a guiding force in my life. Visiting Andhericha Raja ahead of this special release felt like the right way to begin this new chapter. I’m both excited and grateful for the love the audience has always showered on me, and I hope they enjoy what’s in store with The Trial Season 2.” The Trial Season 2 will stream soon on Disney+ Hotstar.