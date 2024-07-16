Kareena, Ananya, Rakul wish 'gorgeous' Katrina 'endless joy, success' on her 41st b'day

Mumbai, July 16 Actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ananya Panday and Rakul Preet Singh showered love on Katrina Kaif as she celebrated her 41st birthday on Tuesday, wishing her joy and love every day.

Taking to Instagram stories, Kareena posted a monochrome picture of the birthday girl.

In the caption, she wrote: “Happy birthday gorgeous... Sending tons of love and hugs.”

Ananya also took to her Stories section and shared a mesmerising snap of Katrina posing against the picturesque backdrop of mountains.

The birthday note read: “Happy birthday Kat!!! Lovely on the inside and out Katrina Kaif... wish you so much joy today and every day.”

Rakul Preet Singh also shared a photo of Katrina in her Stories section and said: “May this year bring you endless joy, incredible adventures, and success in all your endeavours.”

Katrina made her acting debut in 2003 in Kaizad Gustad's Hindi-English heist film ‘Boom’, starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Gulshan Grover, Jackie Shroff, Madhu Sapre, and Padma Lakshmi.

The actress had her breakthrough in Bollywood opposite Salman Khan in David Dhawan's romantic comedy ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?’.

Since then, Katrina has been a part of films like ‘Humko Deewana Kar Gaye’, ‘Namastey London’, ‘Welcome’, ‘Partner’, ‘Singh Is Kinng’, ‘Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani’, ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’, ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, and ‘Tiger 3’, among others.

Most recently, Katrina starred in the mystery thriller film ‘Merry Christmas’ alongside Vijay Sethupathi.

On the personal front, Katrina is married to actor Vicky Kaushal. The couple tied the knot in December 2021 in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, Kareena was last seen in the heist comedy film ‘Crew’, alongside Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Diljit Dosanjh and Kapil Sharma played pivotal characters in the Rajesh Krishnan directorial.

Kareena's upcoming project is ‘Singham Again’.

Ananya has ‘Control’ and ‘Shankara’ in her upcoming projects.

