Kareena, Arjun Kapoor attend prayer meet of Malaika Arora's father at Gurudwara

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23 : Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora on Monday hosted a prayer meeting for their late father Anil Mehta.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Arjun Kapoor and Aditi Govitrikar, several members of the film industry attended the prayer meet, which was held at a Gurudwara.

Gaurav Kapur and Ritesh Sidhwani were also spotted.

Malaika's father allegedly died by suicide on September 11.

The reality TV personality and former VJ took to Instagram and shared the news of her father's demise, asking for privacy from fans and media during this difficult time.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear father, Anil Mehta. He was a gentle soul, a devoted grandfather, a loving husband, and our best friend," her statement read.

"Our family is in deep shock by this loss, and we kindly request privacy from the media and well-wishers during this difficult time. We appreciate your understanding, support and respect. With gratitude, Joyce, Malaika, Amrita, Shakeel, Arhaan, Azaan, Rayyan, Casper, AXL, Duffy and Buddy," Malaika added.

From Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Gauri Khan to Twinkle Khanna and Ananya Panday, several celebrities visited Malaika's residence lately to offer condolences to the bereaved family.

