Kareena drops cousin Nitasha Nanda’s cherished moment with Kapoor Family on her birthday

Mumbai, Nov 9 Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to social media to wish her cousin Nitasha Nanda on her birthday. She shared cherished memories of Nitasha with the Kapoor family.

On Saturday, Bebo posted sweet photos of Nitasha with her son Jeh and her parents, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, on her Instagram stories. In the first image, little Jeh is seen planting a sweet kiss on Nitasha’s cheek.

Kareena captioned the post, “Happy birthday to my Tashu, have the bestest day, my love.” The second image shows Kareena posing with her parents and Nitasha. Alongside it, she wrote, “Love you big time.” The third set of photos shows Bebo striking a pose with Rima Jain, Aadar Jain, and Nitasha.

Nitasha Nanda is the daughter of Ritu and Rajan Nanda, and the niece of Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, and Rajiv Kapoor. Both Nitasha and Kareena are part of the fourth generation of the Kapoor family.

Nitasha Nanda is a regular at Kapoor family parties and gatherings, and she shares a close bond with her cousins Kareena and Karisma Kapoor.

Meanwhile, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress, is currently enjoying the success of her recent release “Singham Again”, where she reprised her role as Avni. Rohit Shetty’s cop drama also stars Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff.

It is the fifth installment of Shetty's Cop Universe franchise and has become Shetty's 10th film to cross the Rs. 100 crore mark, making it the fastest to do so. In an Instagram post, the filmmaker thanked fans for their love and support, writing, “SINGHAM AGAIN, my 10th and fastest 100 cr film. For the past 16 films, one thing that has remained constant is your love. Thank you for all the support and love. Humbled.”

The film, inspired by the Ramayana, was released on November 1.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor