Kareena in 'The Buckingham Murders' teaser reminds us of detective Kate Winslet of 'Mare of Easttown'

Mumbai, Aug 20 The makers of Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer upcoming suspenseful police procedural drama, titled 'The Buckingham Murders' on Tuesday unveiled the teaser of the movie, promising a gripping narrative.

The one minute one second teaser features Kareena as Detective Sergeant Jasmeet Bhamra. The video suggests an intense and thrilling performance from Kareena, one that the audiences have not seen before. It is a gripping tale of crime, mystery, and thriller.

Sharing the teaser on social media, Kareena wrote: "13th September in theatres".

The film, which is directed by Hansal Mehta, shows the filmmaker delving into suspense and thriller with a gripping narrative that contrasts sharply with Kareena’s usual fun-loving roles.

Kareena essays the role of a British-Indian detective, who has recently lost her child. She is assigned the case of a murdered 10-year-old child in Buckinghamshire.

The teaser of 'The Buckingham Murders' reminds us of the American crime drama 'Mare of Easttown' created and written by Brad Ingelsby for HBO. Directed by Craig Zobel, the series stars Kate Winslet as the detective sergeant in Easttown, Pennsylvania, who investigates a murder of a young girl.

The project is backed by Ektaa R Kapoor, and marks another collaboration between her and Kareena after ‘Crew’ and 'Veere Di Wedding'.

It also stars Ash Tandon, celebrity chef Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker.

‘The Buckingham Murders’ premiered at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 14, 2023. It also served as the opening film for the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival.

The film is a Mahana Films and TBM Films production, presented by Balaji Telefilms and produced by Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor, and will release in theatres on September 13, 2024.

Meanwhile, Kareena also has the Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again’ in the pipeline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor