Kareena Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, B-Town celebs erupt in joy after India's heroic test win against England

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : The Indian cricket team clinched a heroic win in the fifth and the final test match against England at The Oval to draw the historic series at 2-2 on Monday.

As the match was streamed on Jio Hotstar and was viewed by crores of people, the Bollywood film fraternity wasted no time in voicing their opinions on the game and to support the Men in Blue after their heroic win.

Anil Kapoor called the Indian team "legends" while describing their five-test-match series play, which involved centuries by star batsmen Shubhman Gill, Yashaswi Jaiswal, KL Rahul and others.

Talking to his Instagram story, the actor wrote, "What a fight. What a finish. Team India doesn't play safe - they play like legends!"

Kareena Kapoor has been a big fan of cricket and is considered one of the biggest supporters of Indian cricket.

After the historic win at The Oval, Kareena reshared an NDTV article which detailed the match report of the fifth test, calling Siraj a "Five Star Man".

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena wrote 'Jai Hind' while resharing the post.

Arjun Rampal shared a few snaps from the test match series, which included Shubman Gill's century celebration, Rishab Pant's heroic fifty, Ravindra Jadeja's sword celebration, Akash Deep's wicket celebration, and others.

Rampal shared a long appreciation note with the post.

He wrote, "What an incredible series we have witnessed, a young indian side led by a young captain @shubmangill who was tested in everyway possible and just came up with all the answers with his bat and his thinking cap on. A fiery @mohammedsirajofficial who is just a brute. The graceful @yashasvijaiswal28 the legend @jaspritb1 An unpredictable @rishabpant and a reliable @royalnavghan the suprise @washisundar555 the fabulous @klrahul the very ghambhir @gautamgambhir55 take a bow guys and enjoy the beers. Fabulous."

Athiya Shetty, Bollywood actress and wife of KL Rahul, called the match "Unreal" as it defied her expectations of a miraculous comeback of the Indian cricket team.

Arjun Kapoor couldn't contain his happiness after the Indian Cricket team won the fifth and final Test match. He called 'Mohammed Siraj', a player of the match for him among all the impact players.

He applauded his spirit of relentless bowling in his Instagram story.

Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, who was present at the stadium on Day 5 of the match, literally screamed with joy when fast bowler Mohammed Siraj took England's last wicket to seal a miracle win.

Taking to Instagram, Suniel and Ahan Shetty dropped several videos in which the father-son duo can be seen celebrating India's win.

Neha Dhupia was in awe of Team India as she shared India's post-win celebration, which was streaming live on Jio Hotstar.

The actress wrote, "Wow, Well played team India."

Coming to the match, after England opted to bowl first, India was skittled out for 224, with a Karun Nair fifty being a standout.

Zak Crawley and Harry Brook's fifties took England to 247, giving them a slender 23-run lead with four-fer each from Siraj and Krishna.

A much better batting display, with a standout century from Yashasvi Jaiswal, took India to 396, giving them a 373-run lead.

At one point on day four, England was 317/4 thanks to centuries from Root and Brook, but a late surge by pacers Siraj, Krishna and Akash Deep gave India one of their finest Test wins, with Siraj taking a five-wicket haul to cap off a memorable series.

The first session of day five started with England at 339/6, with Jamie Overton (0*) and Jamie Smith (2*) unbeaten. The day could not have started on a much worse note for India, as Prasidh Krishna conceded two boundaries in two successive balls to start off.

However, the Indians got a major lift, with Jamie nicking one to Dhruv Jurel, falling to Mohammed Siraj for just two runs in 20 balls.

England was 347/7 and Siraj got his third wicket. However, England crossed the 350-run mark in 78.4 overs.

Siraj produced another breakthrough, removing Overton for nine off 17 balls, trapping him leg-before-wicket. England was eight down at 354, with the pacer getting his fourth scalp.

Josh Tongue survived a close lbw call on a Prasidh delivery as the ball missed the leg stump.

However, he ended up becoming Prasidh's fourth victim after all, cleaned up for a 12-ball duck, courtesy of a superb yorker that left his stumps in a mess.

England was 357/9, and a slinged-up, injured Chris Woakes came out to bat.

Gus Atkinson released the pressure, with a massive six, with Akash Deep missing out on a catch.

England needed 11 runs to win. The deficit came down to eight runs, with Atkinson taking a couple.

Another single reduced the target to seven and, most importantly, kept an injured Woakes off strike.

Siraj took the fifth and final wicket, pulling off a miraculous win for India.

