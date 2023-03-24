Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Jaaved Jafferi hint '3 Iditos' sequel, fans say "All is well"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 24 : Looks like something is brewing between the star cast of Rajkumar Hir's blockbuster film '3 Idiots'.

On Friday, actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Ir and Jaaved Jaaferi took to their social media handles and dropped some videos in which they hinted at a sequel to the comedy-drama film '3 Idiots'.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a video of herself talking about Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi and R Madhavan coming together for a press conference while she was holidaying with Saif Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur in Africa.

In the video, she said, "This press conference clip that is going around is from that secret that these three are keeping from us. I think there's something fishy and please don't say that they are coming for Sharman's movie promotion. I think they are cunning for a sequel. This smells like a sequel for sure." She ended her video by adding that she is calling Boman Ir.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqKHNusIgzp/

Earlier in February 2023, Aamir, R Madhavan and Sharman reunited for a special video to promote the 'Golmaal' actor's film 'Congratulations' which created a lot of buzz around the sequel of '3 Idiots'.

Soon after Kareena shared the video, actor Boman Ir also took to his Instagram account and posted a clip in which he said, "Whatever you guys are upto is out already and the clip has become viral. How can you even think of '3 Idiots' sequel without Virus (played by Boman). It's good that Kareena called and informed me. I would never have known. This is not fair, cooking up something this big and not even informing us. Is this your decency? Where is our friendship? I thought we were friends." He ended the video by adding that he was calling actor Jaaved Jafferi.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqKQKXivH1Y/

After Kareena and Boman, Jaaved also shared a clip on his Instagram and expressed his disappointment.

He said, "Have you watched the latest news? 3 Idiots Part 2 is in making without the original Rancho. I mean seriously? I was the original Rancho, he was Chote." He ended up asking actor Mona Singh if she knew something about this or not.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqKUZ0ELfID/

Helmed by Rajkumar Hir '3 Idiots' was released in the year 2009 and received a massive response from fans and critics.

Soon after the actors dropped their videos, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and shared their excitement.

"All is well," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Best news ever if this is true."

"SCREAMINGGGGH," a user wrote.

An official confirmation about the sequel of the film is still awaited.

