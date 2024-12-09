Kareena Kapoor calls Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu her "favourite couple"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 : Kareena Kapoor Khan often shares moments from her family life, showing her strong bond with husband Saif Ali Khan's extended family.

Whether it's spending time with Saif's mother Sharmila Tagore, his sisters Soha and Saba, or his children Sara and Ibrahim from his previous marriage, Bebo has always been a part of their special moments.

Kareena, on Monday, took to her Instagram Stories to post a candid picture of Soha Ali Khan and her husband Kunal Kemmu. The couple was captured in a thoughtful conversation. Sharing the snap on her Instagram story, Kareena affectionately called them her "Favourite couple," showing her love and admiration for the duo.

Take a look

On Sunday, Kareena shared an adorable sweet tribute for her mother-in-law, national-award-winning actor Sharmila Tagore who turned 80, calling her 'the coolest gangsta ever.'

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared three adorable pictures to celebrate Sharmila's birthday. The first photo features her with the birthday girl, both in their beautiful night suits, flashing their vibrant smiles. Sharmila was seen sitting with a roller in her hair.

The second photo is a solo shot of the veteran actor looking effortlessly cool in the same outfit paired with black sunglasses.

The third snap captured Sharmila sharing a sweet moment as she planted a kiss on her adorable grandson, Jeh Ali Khan.

Along with the pictures, the 'Crew' actress wrote, "Who's the coolest Gangsta ever? Do I need to say? Happy birthday to my mother-in-law. Just the Best..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Meanwhile, Kareena recently bagged the Best Actress Filmfare OTT award under the Film category for her performance in Sujoy Ghosh's OTT film 'Jaane Jaan'.

The film is based in Kalimpong and is the official adaptation of the bestselling novel 'Devotion of Suspect X' by Keigo Higashino.

This year, Kareena was seen in the films 'Crew', 'The Buckingham Murders' and 'Singham Again'. All three projects received a great response from the audience.

